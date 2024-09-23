PM Modi Engages With Tech CEOs At Roundtable Discussion, To Address UNGA Meeting

During the second leg of his three-day official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable discussion with leading American tech CEOs on Sunday.

During the second leg of his three-day official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable discussion with leading American tech CEOs on Sunday.

The event, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, aimed to bolster collaboration between India and the US in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

At the roundtable, Modi met with prominent figures including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. Taking to X, PM Modi said “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.”

Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India. pic.twitter.com/qW3sZ4fv3t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile on monday, PM Modi is set to address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly, which will focus on “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.” During the UNGA, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Also Read: PM Modi Highlights India’s Role In Global Conflicts, Says ‘When India….’

Earlier over the weekend, PM Modi held discussions with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Following their meeting, Oli described the encounter as “very good,” marking their first conversation since he took office for a third term in July.

Must Read: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Kuwait Crown Prince in New York