PM Modi Highlights India’s Role In Global Conflicts, Says ‘When India….’

Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

While addressing the Indian diaspora crowd at New York's Long Island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's position as a key player on the world stage, stating, "Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens."

While addressing the Indian diaspora crowd at New York’s Long Island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s position as a key player on the world stage, stating, “Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens.”

In his speech, he referred to his earlier remarks “this is not the era of war,” noting that the international community acknowledged their significance.

Later, Modi expressed pride in how India has transformed over the past decade, asserting, “India is now the land of opportunities. It doesn’t wait for opportunities anymore; it creates opportunities.” He further pointed out that India has established “launching pads of opportunities in every sector”

Further, in a light-hearted moment, he shared two interpretations of AI, saying, “For me, AI means American Indians. This is the spirit that is taking the India-US relations to a new height.”

He also referred to another meaning as ‘Aspirational India,’ explaining, “Every aspiration is giving birth to new achievement, and every achievement becomes a facilitator for a new aspiration.”

PM Modi Welcomed By Indian Community

Meanwhile, this event was marked by a warm reception from the Indian community, who cheered “Modi, Modi” and welcomed him with “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Additionally in his speech, PM Modi acknowledged their role in connecting India and the United States, stating, “You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skills, talent, and commitment know no bounds.” He emphasized that no distance could diminish their connection to India, asserting, “Even though you have traveled overseas, no sea is so deep that can distance you from India.”

Before the event, the Nassau Coliseum buzzed with excitement as Indian attendees proudly displayed “Welcome Modi” posters in various languages. The atmosphere was vibrant, with over 500 performers showcasing traditional Indian dance and cultural displays, creating a festive and celebratory ambiance.

