Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi Gifts Antique Silver Engraved Train Model To President Joe Biden

During his recent visit to the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gifted the country’s president Joe Biden an exquisite antique silver train model, which is a stunning tribute to the steam locomotive era.

Custom-designed to symbolize the strong ties between India and the United States, the model features the inscriptions “DELHI – DELAWARE” on the sides of the main carriage and “INDIAN RAILWAYS” on the engine, presented in both English and Hindi, mirroring the format used on passenger trains in India.

Design Of Silver Plated Train Model

This exceptional piece, crafted by skilled artisans from Maharashtra—renowned for their silver craftsmanship—consists of 92.5% silver and showcases intricate details achieved through traditional techniques such as engraving, repoussé, and delicate filigree work.

This remarkable creation not only reflects the artisans’ extraordinary skills but also stands as a testament to the rich history of Indian railways and its influence on the world stage.

What Other Items Were Gifted By PM Modi

In addition, Prime Minister Modi presented an exquisite Pashmina shawl to America’s First Lady, Jill Biden, elegantly packaged in a stunning papier mâché box.

The colors of Pashmina shawls mirror the diverse landscapes of their origin, with vibrant hues created using natural dyes derived from plants and minerals.

These shawls are cherished heirlooms, passed down through generations, each carrying rich memories and emotions within its threads.

Traditionally, Pashmina shawls are housed in exquisite papier mâché boxes, celebrated for their craftsmanship. Handmade from a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and natural materials, each box is a unique work of art that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Beyond their practical use, these boxes also serve as beautiful decorative pieces, enhancing the overall presentation of the treasured shawl inside.

Also Read: PM Modi’s US Visit: A Three-Day Agenda Full Of Key Engagements

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed gratitude for giving back 297 antiquities that had been trafficked from India.  Taking to X, PM Modi said “Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.”

These returned antiquities date back nearly 4,000 years, originating from various regions across India, and encompass a time frame from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE.

Among the notable antiquities are a sandstone Apsara from Central India dating to the 10th-11th century CE, a Jain Tirthankar bronze from Central India from the 15th-16th century CE, and a bronze depiction of Lord Ganesh from South India from the 17th-18th century CE.

Must Read: PM Modi’s US Visit: A Game-Changer For India’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

Additionally, there is a stone sculpture from South India that dates back to the 1st century BCE to the 1st century CE, as well as a terracotta vase from Eastern India from the 3rd-4th century CE

