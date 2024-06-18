PM Modi In Varanasi: Attends Ganga Aarti, Performs Pooja At Dashashwamedh Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi – Uttar Pradesh for the first time after his historic win from the constituency. He thanked the people of Kashi, “Indian voters are two and a half times more than the voters for entire European Union countries if they counted together. I thank the people of Kashi for making this festival of democracy successful. I am thankful to the people of Kashi who elected the PM for the third time.”

He performed Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath perform pooja at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/xeE9oVNw8z — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seen witnessing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

PM Modi In Varanasi

PM Modi at Varanasi after releasing the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Tuesday said, “Your trust is my biggest asset and it gives me inspiration to work hard to serve you, to take the country to great heights. I will work hard, day and night, to fulfil your dreams and your goals.”

He also thanked the people of Kashi for electing him for the third time after 10 years of governance. He said, “The election results have created a new history. It has happened rarely in all democratic nations that an elected government comes to power for the third consecutive term…This happened in India 60 years ago. From then no other government has hit a hattrik. You have given this opportunity to your Sevak Modi. In a country like India, where the aspirations of youth are so high, where there are so many dreams of people, if people vote for any government to power after 10 years of governance, then it is a great victory, a big achievement and a big trust.”

