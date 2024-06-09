PM Modi Oath Ceremony Live Updates : Former K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy Takes Oath For Modi's 3.O Cabinet

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister in the NDA government on Sunday.

#WATCH | JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/N5zBWhppLz — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

He emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections as one of the two JD(S) candidates, securing the Mandya constituency. In this election, BJP and JD(S) formed an alliance, with BJP contesting 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka while JD(S) contested three seats.

About HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy, a two-time former Chief Minister of Karnataka, held office from 2006-2007 and then from 2018-2019. He currently serves as the president of JD(S).

On Friday, Kumaraswamy expressed his party’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in forming a stable government.

In his statement to ANI, he affirmed, “We are fully supportive of Prime Minister Modi and are aligning only with the NDA. The entire country has high expectations from PM Modi in terms of development and resolving various issues.”

“We are not making any demands. What we need is a stable government, as there are numerous expectations from PM Modi in terms of development and addressing various challenges.”