PM Modi Presents Exquisite Pashmina Shawl To First Lady Jill Biden During US Visit

During his recent visit to the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gifted exquisite pashmina shawl in a elegant papier mâché box to US President's wife Jill Biden on sunday.

Thriving in the high altitudes of Ladakh, these Pashmina shawls owes its creation to the Changthangi goat, The goat’s winter coat, known as Pashm, serves as the heart of the shawl.

This incredibly fine and soft fiber is carefully hand-combed, and skilled artisans spin the Pashm into yarn using traditional methods passed down through generations.

With this gift, the Prime Minister has reinforced the enduring significance of the Pashmina legacy. Moreover, the colors of a Pashmina shawl reflect the diverse landscapes of its origin, with vibrant hues achieved through natural dyes sourced from plants and minerals.

Nowadays, modern designers are adapting the Pashmina tradition by incorporating contemporary elements, experimenting with bolder colors, playful patterns, and fusion styles, ensuring the legacy of Pashmina resonates with new generations and cultures.

Meanwhile as per officials, these shawls are traditionally packaged in exquisite papier mâché boxes. They are specifically derived from Jammu and Kashmir. Celebrated for its beauty and craftsmanship, each box is handmade from a blend of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials, making it a unique piece of art that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

These boxes serve not only as functional packaging but also as decorative items in their own right. Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi also presented an antique silver train model to US President Joe Biden during his visit.

Made of 92.5 per cent silver, this antique train model is a rare hand-engraved piece, which showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of artisans from Maharashtra.

Custom-crafted to represent the strong bond between India and the United States, the model displayed the inscriptions “DELHI – DELAWARE” on the sides of the main carriage and “INDIAN RAILWAYS” on the engine, presented in both English and Hindi. Thus, reflecting the standard format used on Indian passenger trains.