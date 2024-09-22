Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meet With Australian Counterpart Antony Albanese

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meet With Australian Counterpart Antony Albanese

During the Quad Leaders’ Summit 2024, prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a bilateral meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taking to X, PM Modi said ”Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time tested friendship with Australia.”

Later, Australian PM Anthony Albanese expressed his enthusiasm for the discussion, saying, “Great to talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Quad Leaders Summit about ways to strengthen our partnership.”

PM Modi Meets Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, for a bilateral discussion on Saturday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said ”Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, serves as a ‘farewell’ gathering for both US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they leave office.

During the summit, President Biden facilitated discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Albanese, announcing various initiatives aimed at delivering tangible benefits to the Indo-Pacific, including the provision of new maritime technologies to Quad partners.

