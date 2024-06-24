PM Modi Recalls Dark Days Of Democracy In Emergency Ahead 18th Lok Sabha Session

Ahead of the begenning of the 18th Lok Sabha Session 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

He highlighted the glorious day of democracy as for the first time after independence swearing-in ceremony took place at the new Parliament building.  PM Modi extended his warm welcome to all the newly elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes.

PM Modi criticises Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

PM Modi also recalled the dark day of Democracy (June 25). June 25, 2024 marks 50th anniversary of ‘Emergency’ declared by the then PM Indira Gandhi. He called it a ‘black spot’.

“Tomorrow is June 25. Those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and have faith on democratic traditions, for them June 25 is a day that can never be forgotten. Tomorrow marks the completion of 50 years of black spot on Indian democracy. New generation will never forget how Indian Constitution was rejected, destroyed and country was turned into a prison, through declaration of Emergency,” said Modi.
“I Want to assure people that our government will work three times more in its third term and deliver three times more,” the PM added.
There are quite a few youthful lawmakers, he claimed.The first session, which runs till July 3, is anticipated to include an outline of the Prime Minister’s objectives for his third term as well as the formal appointment of Rahul Gandhi to the position of leader of the opposition, which has been open since 2014.Kiren Rijiju, the minister of parliamentary affairs, demanded a “peaceful and productive” meeting on Monday.