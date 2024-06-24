PM Modi Recalls Dark Days Of Democracy In Emergency Ahead 18th Lok Sabha Session

Ahead of the begenning of the 18th Lok Sabha Session 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation.
He highlighted the glorious day of democracy as for the first time after independence swearing-in ceremony took place at the new Parliament building. PM Modi extended his warm welcome to all the newly elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes.
If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government.
I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust.
Majority is essential to run a…
— BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2024
People who believe in the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution know that tomorrow, 25th June, is the Dark Day of Indian history…
50 years ago, on 25th June, the proclamation of Emergency put a blot on the Indian Democracy. The new generation will not forget the…
— BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2024
PM Modi also recalled the dark day of Democracy (June 25). June 25, 2024 marks 50th anniversary of ‘Emergency’ declared by the then PM Indira Gandhi. He called it a ‘black spot’.