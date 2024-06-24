PM Modi Recalls Dark Days Of Democracy In Emergency Ahead 18th Lok Sabha Session

Ahead of the begenning of the 18th Lok Sabha Session 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

He highlighted the glorious day of democracy as for the first time after independence swearing-in ceremony took place at the new Parliament building. PM Modi extended his warm welcome to all the newly elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes.

If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust. Majority is essential to run a… pic.twitter.com/grvuwjj8hP — BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2024

People who believe in the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution know that tomorrow, 25th June, is the Dark Day of Indian history… 50 years ago, on 25th June, the proclamation of Emergency put a blot on the Indian Democracy. The new generation will not forget the… — BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2024

PM Modi criticises Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

PM Modi also recalled the dark day of Democracy (June 25). June 25, 2024 marks 50th anniversary of ‘Emergency’ declared by the then PM Indira Gandhi. He called it a ‘black spot’.

“Tomorrow is June 25. Those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and have faith on democratic traditions, for them June 25 is a day that can never be forgotten. Tomorrow marks the completion of 50 years of black spot on Indian democracy. New generation will never forget how Indian Constitution was rejected, destroyed and country was turned into a prison, through declaration of Emergency,” said Modi.

“I Want to assure people that our government will work three times more in its third term and deliver three times more,” the PM added.

There are quite a few youthful lawmakers, he claimed.The first session, which runs till July 3, is anticipated to include an outline of the Prime Minister’s objectives for his third term as well as the formal appointment of Rahul Gandhi to the position of leader of the opposition, which has been open since 2014.Kiren Rijiju, the minister of parliamentary affairs, demanded a “peaceful and productive” meeting on Monday.

