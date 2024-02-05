PM Modi Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Modi has replied to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. He targeted the opposition and has said that ‘From every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit in the opposition for a long time now’.

He expressed confidence in the fact that the opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha Polls that are expected soon, conclude.

He lashed out at the opposition and said, ‘India’s voters will bless you to reach newer heights and you will soon be in the viewing gallery. He also said that they seem to have lost the will to even fight the elections’.

He further stated that Opposition parties have been unable to fulfill their responsibilities.

The Prime Minister mentioned ‘sengol’ in the opening remarks of his speeh. He reflected on the President’s visit to the new Parliament building, highlighting the pride and honor with which Sengol guided the entire procession, with everyone walking behind. Observing the reflection of that sacred moment of India’s independence in this new tradition within the new Parliament building, he emphasized the elevated honor of democracy.