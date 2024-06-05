PM Modi Submits His Resignation To President, Expected To Take Oath On June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. A press release confirmed that the President has accepted the resignation and requested Modi and his Council of Ministers to continue their duties until the new government takes charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers… pic.twitter.com/SHIj1UMWpY — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Sources informed India Today that Modi is expected to be sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister on the evening of June 8. Although the NDA secured a narrow victory, winning 292 seats, the BJP itself fell short of the majority. If the NDA forms the government, Modi will join the ranks of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as one of the few leaders to serve three consecutive terms.

NDA Meeting Today

Top leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are slated to convene this evening to review the Lok Sabha election outcomes and discuss the specifics of forming a new government.

JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, anticipated to become the next Andhra Pradesh chief minister, will be present at the meeting. Other prominent leaders from the BJP and its allied parties are also expected to attend.

The agenda includes congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his potential third term and engaging in discussions regarding the formation of the new government. This government is likely to feature a different composition and character, with increased representation from the BJP’s allies.

Although the NDA comfortably surpasses the majority threshold of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP itself has fallen short of the required number for the first time since 2014. Hence, it relies on its allies for coalition governance.

Parties like TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and LJP (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, have secured 16, 12, seven, and five seats respectively, and will play pivotal roles in the government formation process.

