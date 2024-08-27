PM Modi Talks To Russian President Vladimir Putin, Discusses Recent Ukraine Visit

Following recent Ukraine’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

During the conversation, PM Modi shared his insights from his recent trip to Ukraine.

Taking to X, he said “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

This interaction, comes shortly after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During their discussion, Modi emphasized that India is not “neutral,” but rather stands firmly on the side of peace.

“We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war.” said PM Modi.

But, he assured the global community that is committed to the respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Earlier on September, Modi had visited Moscow and met with President Putin, reiterating India’s position on the Ukraine conflict. He had urged the Russian leader to pursue dialogue and diplomacy, asserting that “no solution can be found on the battlefield.”