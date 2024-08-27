Joe Biden Speaks To PM Modi On His Historic Visit, Lauds His Message Of Promoting Peace

During a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Modi's "historic visits" to Poland and Ukraine and his message promoting peace, according to a statement from the White House.

During a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Modi’s “historic visits” to Poland and Ukraine and his message promoting peace, according to a statement from the White House.

The two leaders discussed Prime Minister Modi’s recent visits to these European nations and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly sessions scheduled for September.

“The President commended the Prime Minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, marking the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and continued humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including support for its energy sector,” the statement said.

Both leaders reiterated their support for a “peaceful resolution” to the conflict, “in line with international law and the UN Charter.”

They also emphasized their commitment to working together, including through regional frameworks like the Quad, to foster peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that Modi had briefed Biden on his recent trip to Ukraine and reiterated India’s consistent stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi and Biden also discussed various regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, such as the Quad.

“While discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit and reiterated India’s consistent stance advocating dialogue and diplomacy, expressing full support for an early return to peace and stability,” the statement added.

The call came shortly after PM Modi’s visits to Poland and Ukraine, with Modi’s trip to Ukraine being the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India has always stood for peace,” Modi told Zelenskyy, expressing India’s readiness to actively contribute to peace and progress.

Since 2022, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict. India has consistently advocated for “peace and diplomacy” as the means to resolve the dispute.

The White House later noted that Biden and Modi discussed peace efforts “in line with President Zelenskyy’s plan for a just peace.”

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reiterated that the U.S. welcomes any nation willing to support President Zelenskyy’s vision for a just peace.

“Any nation willing to engage in discussions beginning with President Zelenskyy’s perspective, listening to him, and aligning with his proposal—whether India or any other country—is welcome to help advance a just peace,” Kirby said during a briefing.

Following the call, PM Modi posted on X, “Had a phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We exchanged detailed views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the swift return of peace and stability.”

Modi also acknowledged Biden’s strong commitment to the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations, underscoring that the India-U.S. partnership benefits both nations and humanity as a whole.

During their conversation, the two leaders also expressed their shared concerns about the situation in Bangladesh.