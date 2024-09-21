Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi to Launch Pune Metro on Sept 26

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pune’s new underground Metro and lay the foundation stone for an elevated route on September 26.

Fadnavis made this announcement during a gathering in Pune, where he was joined by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other officials to inaugurate various development projects in the area.

During the event, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for Gadkari’s work in completing the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki Marg, which connect Pandharpur to Pune. He stated, “The final phase of this route will begin soon, and we are committed to completing the entire stretch. I am honored by the important decisions made by Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Gadkari regarding the Palkhi Marg.”

READ MORE: When Modi Told Obama: My Mom’s Home Smaller Than Your Car

Fadnavis announced that the PM will inaugurate the underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stones for the extension of this route to Katraj and for an elevated corridor connecting Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi.

He emphasized the growing use of the Metro, noting that approximately 350,000 people utilized the service during the recent Ganpati festival. “PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro route and perform the ‘bhumipujan’ for another route on September 26. This development will position Pune as one of the leading urban centers in the coming years,” he remarked.

Fadnavis also highlighted a proposal from Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol to rename Pune’s airport in honor of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. “This proposal will be forwarded to the central government, and both Mohol and Gadkari will ensure it is pursued,” he concluded.

MUST READ: Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Filed under

metro Murlidhar Mohol Narendra Modi nitin gadkari PUNE METRO

