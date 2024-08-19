PM Modi To Make Historic Visit To Ukraine Amid Russia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Ukraine on August 23, marking his first trip to the country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. This visit will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in over 30 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), confirmed the visit, stating, “PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit is both landmark and historic, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister visits Ukraine in more than 30 years.”

The visit underscores India’s continued commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the primary means of resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The MEA emphasized India’s consistent position on the issue, with Lal noting, “India has maintained a very clear and consistent stance that diplomacy and dialogue are key to resolving this conflict and achieving lasting peace. A negotiated settlement that is acceptable to both parties is essential, and India remains engaged with all stakeholders to support this process.”

Prime Minister Modi has previously engaged in discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, advocating for peaceful solutions to the complex situation. India’s willingness to contribute to the peace process highlights its role as a potential mediator in the conflict, though Lal cautioned against speculating on the outcomes of the upcoming discussions.

This visit comes in the wake of criticism from Kyiv over PM Modi’s recent embrace of President Putin during a visit to Moscow in July. The gesture was met with disapproval, especially as it followed a Russian attack on several Ukrainian cities that resulted in significant casualties and damage.

India has historically maintained strong ties with Russia, dating back to the Cold War era, when the Kremlin became a major arms supplier to India. Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, Russia has also become a key supplier of discounted crude oil to India, strengthening economic ties between the two nations and providing financial support to Russia despite Western sanctions.

Western nations have been urging India to distance itself from Russia while simultaneously seeking to deepen their own relations with New Delhi. India is a member of the Quad, a strategic alliance with the United States, Japan, and Australia, aimed at counterbalancing China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Ukraine is seen as an effort to navigate India’s longstanding relationship with Moscow while also fostering closer ties with Western countries. As the world watches, this visit will likely have significant implications for India’s foreign policy and its role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

