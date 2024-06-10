PM Modi's Cabinet Meeting 1st Decision: Government To Provide Assistance To Construct 3 Crore Rural & Urban Houses

The Government of India has been implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since 2015-16, aimed at providing support to eligible rural and urban households for building homes with essential amenities. Over the past decade, a remarkable total of 4.21 Crore houses have been completed under various housing schemes, catering to deserving impoverished families.

It has been decided in the Union Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families. Govt of India is… https://t.co/LDJ0ngjWpq — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Glimpses from the first Union Cabinet Meeting of 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝟑.𝟎. pic.twitter.com/gyiQZ7Cwum — BJP (@BJP4India) June 10, 2024

All houses constructed through PMAY benefit from additional amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and functional tap connections. These provisions are made possible through collaborative efforts with other schemes of both Central and State Governments.

Today, in a significant decision during the Cabinet meeting, it was agreed to extend assistance to an additional 3 crore rural and urban households for housing construction. This step is crucial in meeting the growing demand for housing, driven by an increase in the number of eligible families.

