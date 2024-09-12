PM Modi’s Upcoming Jamshedpur Visit: Key Details And Itinerary

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda has reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jamshedpur. The visit is scheduled for September 15, and significant announcements are expected.

Upcoming Announcements and Inaugurations

Arjun Munda revealed that PM Modi will announce various schemes for Jharkhand during his visit. These announcements include the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, which aims to enhance passenger comfort and reduce travel time.

Munda also mentioned that the visit will see the launch of several rural development schemes across the country. These include housing schemes intended to ensure the effective delivery of welfare programs to the people.

MUST READ: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over US Remarks On Reservation And Ilhan Omar Meeting

Public Address and Event Details

The BJP leader emphasized that the Prime Minister will address the public during his visit. The preparations at Regal Ground in Jamshedpur are being carefully reviewed to ensure a successful event.

Additional Developments

Union Minister and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Ranchi to discuss the PM’s visit. He highlighted that the BJP will undertake six Parivartan Yatras in Jharkhand and noted that PM Modi will deposit the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana into the accounts of 113,195 poor people in Jharkhand.

Chouhan reassured reporters that the visit will be significant, bringing both the Vande Bharat train and substantial financial support to the people of Jharkhand.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Jagmohan Anand Expresses Gratitude For BJP Ticket In Karnal