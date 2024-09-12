Jagmohan Anand Expresses Gratitude For BJP Ticket In Karnal

After filing his nomination from Karnal, BJP candidate Jagmohan Anand expressed his gratitude and stated that the party is like a mother to him.

After filing his nomination from Karnal, BJP candidate Jagmohan Anand expressed his gratitude and stated that the party is like a mother to him. He emphasized that he would have had no complaints even if he had not received the ticket.

“It’s a very fortunate day for a party worker like me who filed his nomination,” Anand said. “Neither did I nor my family ever think or even expect to get a ticket for the elections. The party is my mother; even if I hadn’t gotten the ticket, I wouldn’t have any complaints with the party.”

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Supports Anand’s Candidacy

BJP candidate Jagmohan Anand filed his nomination for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Anand will be contesting against Congress party’s Sumita Virk from the Karnal constituency.

Khattar expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in Haryana for the third consecutive term. “Jagmohan Anand has filed his nomination from Karnal. If the party gives me the responsibility, I’ll join other candidates in their nomination filing. It’s going to be an interesting contest, but I can say with utmost confidence that the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. Congress has sensed its defeat, which is evident as they are seeking an alliance that other parties are not ready for. PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and our CMs from different states will also join the campaign,” Khattar said.

BJP Releases Third List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections late Wednesday. The party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh, and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats, while the Congress won 30 seats.

