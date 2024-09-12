Karnataka: Tensions Erupt In Mandya After Ganesha Procession Clash

Tensions escalated in Nagamangala, Mandya district, Karnataka, following a violent clash between two groups. The altercation began when stone-pelting incidents disrupted a Ganesha procession in Badarikoppalu village. The situation rapidly deteriorated, leading to vandalism and property damage.

Details of the Clash

The conflict erupted when a group of individuals reportedly pelted stones at a Ganesha procession. This act of aggression led to widespread unrest in the area. During the clash, several shops were vandalized, and two vehicles were set on fire. The violence resulted in heightened tensions and public disturbance in the village.

Response from District Administration

The district administration acted promptly to restore order. Section 163 of the BNS (Bangalore North Sub-Division) has been imposed to manage the situation and prevent further escalation. Despite these efforts, the administration has yet to provide an official statement regarding the clash.

Protest by Hindu Organizations

In response to the violence, members of various Hindu organizations staged a protest in front of the local police station. Their demonstration reflects the community’s frustration and demands for justice and security following the incidents.

Current Status

The situation in Badarikoppalu remains tense but under control. The authorities continue to monitor the area closely to prevent any further incidents of violence. The district administration’s intervention aims to restore calm and ensure the safety of the residents.

