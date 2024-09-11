Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP Reveals Fifth Batch Of Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This announcement comes as part of the party’s ongoing efforts to finalize its roster ahead of the crucial polls.

New Candidates Announced

On Wednesday, AAP released its fifth list, which includes the following candidates:

Ail Ranga from Narwana

from Narwana Daljeet Singh from Tosham

from Tosham Dr. Goipchand from Nangal

from Nangal Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi

from Pataudi Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka

from Ferozepur Jhirka Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana

from Punahana ML Gautam from Hodal

from Hodal Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal

from Palwal Kaushal Sharma from Prithla

Previous Announcements

Earlier in the day, AAP had also announced its fourth list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. This list featured 21 candidates, including:

Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment

from Ambala Cantonment Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar

from Yamunanagar Joga Singh from Ladwa

from Ladwa Satbir Goyat from Kithal

from Kithal Sunil Bindal from Karnal

from Karnal Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural

Star Campaigners for Haryana Assembly Elections

AAP has also announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections. The list includes prominent figures such as:

Sunita Kejriwal , wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann , Punjab Chief Minister

, Punjab Chief Minister Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj , Delhi Ministers

and , Delhi Ministers Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders

Party’s Confidence and Upcoming Events

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated in a nomination rally for Anurag Dhanda, the party’s state vice president and candidate from Kalayat. Sisodia expressed confidence in the party’s chances, stating:

“I have come for the nomination filing of Anurag Dhanda. He has been my friend, a journalist, and a senior leader of Haryana AAP. People are upset with the 10-year rule of BJP in Haryana and they want to free Haryana from the BJP. AAP will form the government here and work will be done on the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal.”

Sisodia emphasized the party’s focus on combating corruption, improving school and hospital systems, and addressing job opportunities.

Election Timeline

Last Date for Filing Nominations: September 12

September 12 Voting Date: October 5

October 5 Vote Counting: October 8 (along with Jammu and Kashmir)

This detailed lineup and strategic focus highlight AAP’s preparation and commitment as it gears up for the Haryana Assembly elections.

