2024 Haryana Elections: AAP Releases Third List Of 11 Candidates

Ahead of the upcoming Haryana elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list of candidates on Tuesday.

Ahead of the upcoming Haryana elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list of candidates on Tuesday.

This new list includes Bheem Singh Rathi for Radaur, Amar Singh for Nilokheri, Amit Kumar for Israna, Rajesh Saroha for Rai, Manjeet Farmana for Kharkhauda, Pravin Guskhani for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Naresh Bagri for Kalanaur, Mahendar Dahiya for Jhajjar, Suneel Rao for Ateli, Satish Yadav for Rewari, and Col Rajendra Rawat for Hathin.

Earlier, in its second list, the AAP had announced candidates for several other constituencies, such as Ritu Bamaniya for Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj for Thanesar, Hawa Singh for Indri, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar for Ratia, and Bhupendra Beniwal for Adampur.

Also Read: Dushyant Chautala Prepares for Haryana Elections After Ditching NDA Alliance In the State

Meanwhile, Haryana elections will take place on October 5, with the deadline for filing nominations set for September 12. Vote counting is scheduled for October 8.

Must Read: Haryana Elections 2024: Congress & AAP Engage In Alliance Talks, Raghav Chadha Affirms Ongoing Efforts

(With Inputs From ANI)