PM Narendra Modi to Play Crucial Role at G7 Summit: Indian Envoy to Italy

Indian Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming participation in the G7 Summit, underscoring his pivotal role in engaging with global leaders on issues crucial to India and the Global South.

Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Italy for the G7 Summit, Rao emphasized that the summit presents an important platform for India to articulate its perspectives on global issues, building on India’s recent G20 presidency.

“This visit is significant as it allows Prime Minister Modi to play a crucial role in one of the premier global forums. It marks continuity from his participation in last year’s G7 summit,” Rao stated.

PM Modi’s visit to Italy, scheduled from June 13 to 15, comes as India has been invited as an Outreach Country to the G7 Summit, recognizing its global stature and contributions during its G20 presidency.

“India’s participation holds particular significance given our proactive role during the G20 presidency. It provides an opportunity to address key issues such as food security, energy, clean technologies, and AI, which are vital for the Global South,” Rao elaborated.

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from the G7 nations, Outreach Countries, and international organizations. Discussions are set to encompass a wide range of global and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions.

Rao also highlighted the upcoming bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, indicating prospects for enhanced cooperation across various domains.

“The bilateral meeting signifies the commitment of both countries to strengthen their ties. While outcomes are premature to predict, the meeting itself signals elevated collaboration,” Rao affirmed.

Italy, as the current Chair of G7, will host the summit at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in its Apulia region, marking PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra emphasized that PM Modi’s participation underscores India’s commitment to global governance and partnerships, reiterating India’s role as a significant voice in international fora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Italy on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, reflecting India’s proactive engagement on global issues of mutual concern and interest.