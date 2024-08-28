Political Rivals Clash At Site Of Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Sparking Tensions

On Monday, supporters of BJP MP Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MVA workers, recently clashed at Rajkot fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district, as leaders from the opposition coalition visited the site where a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had collapsed. The confrontation led to shouting and physical altercations, prompting police to intervene to […]

On Monday, supporters of BJP MP Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MVA workers, recently clashed at Rajkot fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district, as leaders from the opposition coalition visited the site where a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had collapsed.

The confrontation led to shouting and physical altercations, prompting police to intervene to restore order.

Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had organized protests across Maharashtra, including in Malvan, Baramati, and Sambhaji Nagar, where they blamed Shinde government for the collapse incident.

Tensions heightened, when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the fort, when Rane was leaving & said that he has controlled his party members, since this is a sacred site of Shivaji Maharaj, but if any trouble happens takes place, due to ruling alliance’s hooliganism, Deputy CM and state’s home minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be solely responsible.

Later, Thackeray labeled the actions of BJP workers as “childish” and reproached the ruling alliance for failing to produce a durable statue.

The standoff at the fort persisted as both BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers refused to leave. Nilesh Rane, son of MP Narayan Rane, alleged that his party had informed the police of their visit’s timing and questioned the coincidental arrival of Thackeray’s team.

During police attempts to disperse the crowd, stones were reportedly thrown. As a precaution, an armed officer was assigned to protect Aaditya Thackeray.

What Happened?

Meanwhile, the statue which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi last December during Navy Day celebrations, collapsed. As a result, it triggered political war between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The MVA accused the ruling alliance of corruption in the statue’s construction, while state government attributed the collapse to strong coastal winds.

Currently, an FIR has been filed against the contractor and sculptor.