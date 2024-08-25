President Droupadi Murmu Sends Warm Wishes For Janmashtami Festival

On the Eve of Janmashtami, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to all citizens of India, including those living abroad.

Further, she noted that Janmashtami is a time for worshiping Lord Krishna and reflecting on his divine teachings.

In a press release, President Murmu said “On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I offer my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens and to Indians abroad,” she said. She emphasized that the festival encourages devotion to the ideals of Lord Krishna, whose teachings in the Bhagavad Gita provide enduring inspiration and enlightenment for humanity.’

Moreover, she urged everyone to embrace Krishna’s teachings and commit to working towards the nation’s progress and prosperity.

‘Let us use this occasion to absorb the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and resolve to contribute to the country’s development.’ said press release.

(With Inputs From ANI)