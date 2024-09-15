Prime Minister Modi Launches Six Vande Bharat Trains & New Railway Projects In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the shift in India’s development priorities as he inaugurated six new Vande Bharat Express trains and various railway projects worth ₹650 crore in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the shift in India’s development priorities as he inaugurated six new Vande Bharat Express trains and various railway projects worth ₹650 crore in Jharkhand. Addressing the event virtually from Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport, Modi emphasized that the focus of the country’s development now includes the poor, Adivasis, Dalits, backward communities, farmers, women, and youth.

Key Highlights:

Inauguration of Vande Bharat Trains: Modi launched six new Vande Bharat Express trains aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting the economy of Eastern India. The newly flagged routes include: Tatanagar-Patna Deoghar-Varanasi Tatanagar-Brahmapur Bhagalpur-Howrah Gaya-Howrah Rourkela-Tatanagar-Howrah



Modi stated that these high-speed trains will benefit businessmen, students, and foster economic and cultural growth in the region.

New Railway Infrastructure: Alongside the trains, Modi laid the foundation for several railway infrastructure projects, including: A new coaching depot in Hazaribagh A bypass line in Madhupur, Deoghar A 24.4 km long Kurkura-Kanrowa railway line project 16 underpasses across the state

PMAY (Rural) Housing Scheme: In a move aimed at addressing housing needs, Modi transferred the first installment of funds for building homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Rural scheme to 8,000 beneficiaries in Jharkhand. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that a total of 1.13 lakh homes have been sanctioned for the poor under this scheme in the state.

Modi’s visit was marked by a delay as his chopper was grounded due to inclement weather and heavy rains in Jamshedpur. He later traveled to Jamshedpur by road and addressed the BJP’s Parivartan rally, emphasizing the significant strides made in infrastructure development across the nation.

As Jharkhand prepares for upcoming elections, the Prime Minister’s initiatives are expected to bolster local support and underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing regional development.

