Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Ceremonial Welcome To Malaysian Counterpart Anwar Ibrahim At Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a formal welcome to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared photos of the two leaders and wrote ‘A special beginning to an important visit! PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia in a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.’

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently arrived in Delhi for his inaugural state visit to India. At the airport, he was warmly welcomed by Union Minister of State V. Somanna.

PM Ibrahim’s visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following their meeting, Ibrahim honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat and signing the visitor’s book.

On August 20, PM Ibrahim will also meet President Droupadi Murmu. Additionally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also meet him during his visit.

