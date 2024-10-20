Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally of the Congress in the opposition INDIA bloc, has fielded Sathyan Mokeri.

Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Navya Haridas as its candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, setting the stage for a high-profile contest against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This by-election, scheduled for November 13, has drawn nationwide attention, as it marks Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut.

The Candidates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Congress General Secretary, steps into the electoral arena for the first time, taking over the mantle from her brother Rahul. Wayanad holds immense significance for the Gandhi family, and her candidacy underscores the Congress party’s commitment to retaining the seat in what has become a bastion of their influence in southern India.

On the opposing side, Navya Haridas: 36, brings her political and professional acumen to the contest. A mechanical engineer by training, Haridas has a strong political background as a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the BJP Mahila Morcha’s State General Secretary. Known for her grassroots connection and dynamic leadership, she aims to challenge the Congress’s stronghold in the constituency.

Adding complexity to the race, the Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally of the Congress in the opposition INDIA bloc, has fielded Sathyan Mokeri as its candidate, making the election a multi-cornered contest.

Priyanka Gandhi eyes Wayanad after Rahul vacated the seat

The Wayanad bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, vacated the seat in June, opting to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, following his victory in both constituencies in this year’s parliamentary elections. Rahul had won Wayanad by a substantial margin of 3.6 lakh votes in 2024, reinforcing the region’s importance to the Congress party.

The Wayanad bypoll is more than just a local election; it is a litmus test for both national parties. For the Congress, a win would solidify Priyanka Gandhi’s position as a key player in Indian politics and provide momentum for future electoral battles. On the other hand, the BJP’s decision to field Navya Haridas demonstrates its ambition to make inroads into Kerala, a state where it has struggled to gain a foothold.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the bypoll will be held on November 13, with votes to be counted on November 23.  As the campaign gears up, all eyes are on Wayanad, a constituency that has become a focal point in the larger battle between the Congress and BJP for dominance in Indian politics.

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s political debut propel Congress to victory, or will Navya Haridas’ grassroots experience turn the tide in favor of the BJP? The coming weeks will reveal whether Wayanad continues to remain a Gandhi stronghold or witnesses a political upset.

Other Bypolls

In addition to Wayanad, bypolls for 24 assembly seats across eight states will also be held. BJP has fielded candidates in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, with prominent leaders vying for key constituencies in each state.

ALSO READ: Who Is Navya Haridas? BJP To Field Parliamentary Party Leader Against Priyanka Gandhi For Wayanad Bypoll

