Protests Erupt In Kolkata Amid Rising Violence And Criticism Of State Govt

West Bengal’s protesting resident doctors announce hunger strike until demands are met
Junior doctors in Kolkata have begun a fast unto death, protesting the West Bengal government’s inaction regarding their demands for improved hospital security following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
The protest started with a sit-in at Dorina Crossing on Friday, where the doctors issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to address their concerns. They had previously suspended a 42-day agitation on September 21 after negotiations with officials.
“We are resuming our duties but will not eat anything until our demands are met,” a junior doctor stated. Six doctors—Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, Anustup Mukhopadhyay, Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra—have committed to the hunger strike, warning that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will be held accountable for their wellbeing.
The doctors allege that police denied permission for a protest dais and used force against peaceful demonstrators. In response, Kolkata police cited heavy traffic in the area and urged anyone affected by police action to file complaints.
Among their nine demands, the most contentious is the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. Other requests include establishing a centralized referral system, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, and creating task forces to ensure necessary amenities like CCTV and on-call rooms in hospitals.
The investigation into the case is currently being handled by the CBI.
BJP holds demonstrations criticizing the state government
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose criticized the state government on Saturday for its alleged failure to take timely action, contributing to a rise in rape cases. His comments followed public outrage over the recent alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.
Bose stated, “The inept handling of the RG Kar Medical College incident is encouraging similar gruesome acts.” He emphasized that decisive action against perpetrators is essential to combat violence and protect citizens.
“The current government shows no effective strategy to address violence, which is troubling,” he added. He called for the government to recognize that “prevention is better than cure.”
The situation escalated earlier in the day, with locals setting fire to a police outpost and vandalizing vehicles after the girl’s body was discovered in Jaynagar. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.