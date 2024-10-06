Protests Erupt In Kolkata Amid Rising Violence And Criticism Of State Govt

Tensions are high in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after the body of a Class 4 girl was discovered in a canal, leading to accusations of rape and murder. Local residents claim she was assaulted while returning home from tuition classes in Kripakhali.

The girl was reported missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to notify the police by 9 PM. An FIR was filed shortly after midnight, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of her body from the riverbank.

Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Dhali confirmed, “We initiated our investigation immediately and filed an FIR by midnight. The suspect has been arrested, and the body was recovered.” Authorities are now looking into whether the child was sexually assaulted prior to her death.

The incident has provoked strong condemnation from state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, who criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its failure to ensure public safety. He questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ability to protect women, stating, “How many more Bengali girls will have to endure this fate?”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the TMC government, alleging systemic issues in addressing violence against women. Following the discovery of the girl’s body, local protests escalated, with villagers clashing with police at the Kultali police station, accusing them of ignoring complaints due to political pressures.

The investigation is ongoing, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This tragic event adds to the growing unrest in the state, especially in light of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which has spurred protests among medical professionals calling for justice and enhanced safety measures.