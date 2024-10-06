Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Protests Erupt In Kolkata Amid Rising Violence And Criticism Of State Govt

The girl was reported missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to notify the police by 9 PM. An FIR was filed shortly after midnight, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of her body from the riverbank.

Protests Erupt In Kolkata Amid Rising Violence And Criticism Of State Govt

Tensions are high in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after the body of a Class 4 girl was discovered in a canal, leading to accusations of rape and murder. Local residents claim she was assaulted while returning home from tuition classes in Kripakhali.

The girl was reported missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to notify the police by 9 PM. An FIR was filed shortly after midnight, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of her body from the riverbank.

Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Dhali confirmed, “We initiated our investigation immediately and filed an FIR by midnight. The suspect has been arrested, and the body was recovered.” Authorities are now looking into whether the child was sexually assaulted prior to her death.

The incident has provoked strong condemnation from state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, who criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its failure to ensure public safety. He questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ability to protect women, stating, “How many more Bengali girls will have to endure this fate?”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the TMC government, alleging systemic issues in addressing violence against women. Following the discovery of the girl’s body, local protests escalated, with villagers clashing with police at the Kultali police station, accusing them of ignoring complaints due to political pressures.

The investigation is ongoing, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This tragic event adds to the growing unrest in the state, especially in light of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which has spurred protests among medical professionals calling for justice and enhanced safety measures.

 

West Bengal’s protesting resident doctors announce hunger strike until demands are met

 

Junior doctors in Kolkata have begun a fast unto death, protesting the West Bengal government’s inaction regarding their demands for improved hospital security following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The protest started with a sit-in at Dorina Crossing on Friday, where the doctors issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to address their concerns. They had previously suspended a 42-day agitation on September 21 after negotiations with officials.

“We are resuming our duties but will not eat anything until our demands are met,” a junior doctor stated. Six doctors—Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, Anustup Mukhopadhyay, Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra—have committed to the hunger strike, warning that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will be held accountable for their wellbeing.

The doctors allege that police denied permission for a protest dais and used force against peaceful demonstrators. In response, Kolkata police cited heavy traffic in the area and urged anyone affected by police action to file complaints.

Among their nine demands, the most contentious is the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. Other requests include establishing a centralized referral system, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, and creating task forces to ensure necessary amenities like CCTV and on-call rooms in hospitals.

The investigation into the case is currently being handled by the CBI.

BJP holds demonstrations criticizing the state government

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose criticized the state government on Saturday for its alleged failure to take timely action, contributing to a rise in rape cases. His comments followed public outrage over the recent alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Bose stated, “The inept handling of the RG Kar Medical College incident is encouraging similar gruesome acts.” He emphasized that decisive action against perpetrators is essential to combat violence and protect citizens.

“The current government shows no effective strategy to address violence, which is troubling,” he added. He called for the government to recognize that “prevention is better than cure.”

The situation escalated earlier in the day, with locals setting fire to a police outpost and vandalizing vehicles after the girl’s body was discovered in Jaynagar. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

Filed under

and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra Pulastha Acharya RG Kar Medical College TMC

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox