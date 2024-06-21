Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Kept In Custody Even After Granting Bail, High Court Expresses Displeasure

In connection with the Pune Porsche incident that saw a nationwide uproar, the Bombay High Court made some significant announcements, the division bench of the High Court comprising of justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande iterated and acknowledged the fact that although the incident was unfortunate, the teenager was likely under the influence of alcohol because of which his senses might have been impaired.

Plea For Release Filed

In a recent development, the aunt of the accused juvenile had filed a plea, seeking immediate release of the teenager. She has argued that keeping him under custody is ‘illegal’ and violates his rights. The High Court has directed a secure arrangement to be maintained until Tuesday, following the proceedings before Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande.

During the hearing, the court queried the police about the legal basis for amending the bail order of the juvenile accused in the Porsche accident case and the circumstances leading to his placement in “custody”. The Bombay High Court noted that keeping the Juvenile accused in custody after the bail is not imprisonment.

The juvenile was granted bail within 15 hours of his arrest. The bail had caused a nationwide outrage over the incident, which had impelled the police to withdraw the decision. After the amendment of the bail, the juvenile was sent to a correctional facility.

During the petition hearing, the bench noted that the police had not yet lodged an appeal in the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused juvenile. Rather, they had approached the Juvenile Justice Board to alter the bail order and detain the juvenile.

What Transpired On 19th May

The incident took place on May 19 when the teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol was driving the Porsche at very high speed in Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The car that was traversing at a very high speed had met a collision with a motorcycle which in turn resulted in the death of two software engineers, Anish Avadhani and Ashwini Kosta.

