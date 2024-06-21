Pune Porsche Case: Minor's Father Vishal Agarwal Granted Bail By Pune Court

Pune district court granted bail to the father of the minor accused. Vishal Agarwal got the bail in primary case where he was booked under sections 75 & 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both IT engineers working in Pune were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind on 19th May.

Vishal Agarwal’s lawyer advocate Prashant Patil, in an official statement, revealed that his client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune adding, “It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency.”

In accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, the minor’s father was charged with “exposing a child to danger” when he gave him the automobile while being aware that he was not licenced to drive.

The Pune police have wrapped up their investigation and sent the Juvenile Justice Board their final report. Given the seriousness of the event, they recommended in their report that the minor involved in the Porsche accident be treated like an adult.

The child was allegedly driving a Porsche in an accident last month in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar neighbourhood that resulted in fatalities.

Eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and signs that the minor consumed alcohol the night of the accident are among the crucial pieces of evidence that Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar claims are included in the final report that was submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police’s proposal to move the Juvenile Justice Board case to a higher court was heavily influenced by these results.

The case’s devastating outcomes and the intricacies of the minor’s legal situation have garnered a lot of attention. The community is on guard, anticipating more revelations in this delicate and difficult situation as investigations and legal actions move forward.

