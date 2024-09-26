Punjab Police Dismantles Online Child Pornography Racket

In a massive operation, Punjab Police’s Cybercrime Division has made significant strides in combating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) by arresting one individual and identifying 54 suspects involved in viewing, transmitting, and distributing CSAM through various online platforms.

Arrest and Charges

The arrested individual has been identified as Vijaypal, a resident of Ramsra, Fazilka. Following standard procedures, police teams have seized electronic devices, ensuring proper hash values are recorded. An FIR has been registered under Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Police Station.

Seizures and Forensic Analysis

During this operation, a total of 39 devices were confiscated from various suspects, all of which have been sent for forensic analysis. The police are actively investigating to identify and dismantle the entire racket involved in these heinous crimes.

Legal Framework and Recent Developments

This operation aligns closely with a recent Supreme Court judgment clarifying that viewing, possessing, and failing to report CSAM is punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. CSAM encompasses any content depicting or exploiting minors in a sexual manner, which is illegal to produce, distribute, or possess, and can cause long-lasting harm to victims.

Operation Details

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav noted that this initiative was sparked by Cyber Tip Lines regarding the transmission of CSAM content received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The State Cyber Crime Division, in coordination with local law enforcement, launched a special operation to apprehend individuals involved in these offenses.

In the first phase, 54 suspects have been identified across Punjab, with one person arrested for selling and sharing CSAM via Instagram and Telegram from Fazilka.

Ongoing Investigation

DGP Yadav mentioned that police teams are committed to identifying and apprehending more offenders involved in such crimes. Assistant DGP Cybercrime V. Neeraja added that the operation was meticulously coordinated by SP Cybercrime Jashandeep Gill and is part of Punjab’s larger efforts to combat online child abuse.

Legal Consequences

Under current laws, viewing, distributing, or storing CSAM is a criminal offense under Section 67(B) of the IT Act, 2000, in conjunction with Section 15 of the POCSO Act. Offenders face up to five years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹10 lakh.

Resources and Reporting

The Punjab Police operates Cyber Crime Police Stations in all 28 districts and Commissionerates, equipped with Cyber Investigation and Technical Support Units (CI & TSUs) to effectively tackle cybercrimes. For assistance or to report CSAM, individuals are encouraged to contact the State Cyber Crime Division or their local District Cyber Crime Police Station.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

