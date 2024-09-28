Rahul Gandhi Calls Pran Pratishta Ceremony a Naach-Gaana Event, Triggers BJP Outrage

Recently, LoP and congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ignited a political firestorm after he reportedly referred to the January 22 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a 'naach-gaana' event.

In a 27-second video clip, Rahul Gandhi said “Many celebrities were invited… they called Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, Ambani, but they didn’t invite a single laborer. Did anyone see a farmer, a labourer? Naach-gaana chal raha tha.”

BJP Reacts To Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Shortly after he made these remarks, the BJP condemned the remarks, with leader Tirath Singh Rawat commenting- “Maybe he (Rahul Gandhi) has not yet grasped Indian culture. When he does, he will understand these rituals. Common people were involved in that celebration.”

Later, BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Gandhi’s comments as “deplorable.” Further, he also accused Congress leader and his family of harboring anti-Hindu sentiments, stating, “Hindu Astha par karo chot, Lena hai votebank ka vote!”

Then, he further added and questioned, “Can such remarks be made about any other faith and their sacred occasions?” He added that Rahul’s family has a history of opposing the existence of Ram, labeling the Ram Mandir and even the Dwarka puja as a “natak.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party has come out in support of Rahul Gandhi following his controversial remarks.

Party MP Manickam Tagore stated that special privileges were afforded to Bollywood stars and wealthy individuals at the main venue of the Ayodhya ceremony, saying “We all know that the people of Ayodhya had to wait outside while Bollywood celebrities and the super-rich were granted access to the event. Rahul Gandhi is highlighting the fact that the pooja was closed off to the common person, while the affluent were allowed entry.”

