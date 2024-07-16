Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Security Failures Amidst Tragic Loss of Soldiers in Doda

Following a deadly encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, where four soldiers lost their lives, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, has strongly condemned the BJP’s handling of security policies. Gandhi expressed deep condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and highlighted the alarming frequency of such attacks, which he attributed to what he described as the BJP’s misguided strategies in the region. He called for decisive action from the government to address security lapses and ensure accountability for those responsible. Gandhi’s remarks underscored a call for national unity in combating terrorism amidst ongoing challenges in the region.

आज जम्मू कश्मीर में फिर से एक आतंकी मुठभेड़ में हमारे जवान शहीद हो गए। शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों को गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। एक के बाद एक ऐसी भयानक घटनाएं बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक है। लगातार हो रहे ये आतंकी हमले जम्मू कश्मीर की जर्जर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2024