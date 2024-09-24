Home
Railway Ministry Enlists NIA To Probe Train Sabotage Incidents

In the wake of dangerous objects being discovered on railway tracks, Indian Railways is now collaborating with state governments, police directors general, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to identify individuals attempting to sabotage train operations and endanger passengers by placing objects on the tracks. Announced union minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While Addressing the media in Jaipur, Vaishnaw said “The entire railway administration is on alert and is taking this matter seriously. We are constantly in touch with all state governments. State DGPs, Home Secretaries, and the NIA are also involved… Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause any accident. This is our commitment. The entire railway administration is working with great alertness.”

He also emphasized, that his ministry is coordinating with all railway zones and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate these incidents thoroughly.

Additionally, he also announced, that strict action will be taken against those, who are involved in this illegal activity. “We will take strict action against anyone and everyone behind such illegal activities. The administration is working hard to ensure that no such incidents are repeated and that we can track down the offenders.” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This announcement follows multiple alarming instances where rail drivers have discovered dangerous objects on the tracks, that intended to derail trains or jeopardize passenger safety.

Earlier on September 22, a goods train driver en route to Prayagraj from Kanpur spotted a gas cylinder on the tracks. Fortunately, the driver managed to apply the emergency brakes just in time. Similarly, on September 15, a damaged cylinder and other hazardous objects were found moments before the Kalindi Express arrived in Kanpur.

