Railway Staffer Detained For Placing Detonators On Tracks

In a recent development, a railway employee named Sabir has been arrested for unlawfully possessing railway detonators and improperly fitting them onto UP railway track.

The arrest was made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is currently conducting an investigation under the Railways Property Unlawful Possession Act.

Further, confirming the arrest, the Central Railway revealed, that Sabir was detained for questioning over the detonators found on the railway track.

#UPDATE | Accused Sabir arrested for keeping railway detonators in his possession illegally and in the absence of any emergency, fitting them on the Up railway track. He has been arrested for questioning under the Railways Property Unlawful Possession Act.

Currently, the RPF is actively pursuing the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, on September 18, ten detonators—classified as “harmless” by the Railways—detonated on a track near Sagphata, located between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations in the Bhusawal division. This explosion prompted authorities to temporarily halt a military special train for two minutes as a precaution.

Subsequently, the RPF took a staff member assigned to track patrol into custody in connection with the detonator incident. Confirming the arrest, Central Railway officials stated that Sabir was detained for questioning regarding the detonators found on the railway track. The RPF continues to actively pursue the investigation to clarify the details of this troubling event.