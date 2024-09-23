Detonators Found on Army Train Tracks Trigger Security Alert

Railway operations in Madhya Pradesh faced a serious threat when 10 'railway detonators' were discovered on the tracks near Ratlam.

In a disturbing turn of events, railway operations in Madhya Pradesh faced a serious threat when 10 ‘railway detonators’ were discovered on the tracks near Ratlam on September 18, 2024, during the passage of a special Army train. The incident, which appears to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt railway operations, has sparked investigations by multiple agencies, including the Army, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police.

The Army special train was reportedly carrying personnel and weapons en route to Thiruvananthapuram when the detonators, spaced at one-meter intervals, were placed along the tracks in Burhanpur district. Some of these detonators exploded as the train passed over them, prompting an immediate halt of the train and a thorough inspection of the area.

Attempted Sabotage Detected in Madhya Pradesh

According to officials, the detonators were spread out over a 10-meter stretch on the Mumbai rail route between Sagphata and Dongargaon stations. Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed the incident, stating, “Ten railway detonators were placed over a 10 m distance on the Mumbai rail route between Sagphata and Dongargaon railway stations.”

The loco pilot immediately applied the brakes upon hearing the initial explosions, preventing further damage or potential catastrophe. The train was halted for approximately 30 minutes at Sagphata station while security personnel inspected the area. Fortunately, no injuries or major damage were reported.

Army Involvement and Probe

In response to the incident, the Army has requested the custody of key railway personnel, including signalmen and trackmen, for questioning. While official confirmations are still pending, police sources revealed that a gangman has been detained in connection with the sabotage attempt. It is alleged that the suspect may have acted in a drunken rage, though further investigations are ongoing.

“The train was carrying Army personnel and weapons,” said police sources, indicating that the motive behind the sabotage could have been more than just an act of mischief. The investigation has drawn the attention of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), anti-terrorism squads, and railway authorities, who are treating the incident as a significant security breach.

Empty Gas Cylinder Found Near Kanpur Raises Additional Concerns

On the same day, a separate incident near Prempur station in Uttar Pradesh raised further concerns about possible sabotage attempts. An empty 5-liter gas cylinder was found placed on the tracks just 30 meters from a signal. Locopilots Dev Anand Gupta and C B Singh, operating a Jorhat-bound freight train, spotted the cylinder and applied emergency brakes, averting a potential disaster.

North Central Railway issued a statement detailing the incident: “The crew promptly applied emergency brakes to avert a potential catastrophe.” Police removed the cylinder after conducting a thorough examination of the scene. Two empty beer cans and a snack wrapper were also found nearby, further indicating foul play.

Though officials noted that the risk of derailment was low due to the train’s momentum, the placement of the gas cylinder on the tracks is being treated as a deliberate act of sabotage. Om Narayan Singh, Station House Officer of Kanpur Central GRP, stated, “The deliberate placement of the gas cylinder on the track indicates sabotage.”

Multiple Sabotage Attempts Raise Alarm

The recent incidents are not isolated. Since August 2024, there have been at least six alleged attempts to sabotage railway operations in Uttar Pradesh alone. Authorities are now on high alert, investigating whether these incidents are linked or part of a larger pattern of sabotage targeting the railways.

The incident in Madhya Pradesh, in particular, has raised alarm bells due to the involvement of an Army train and the use of explosive devices. Officers from the NIA, Army, RPF, and local police have inspected the site, and investigations are underway. The Central Railway Public Relations Office (CPRO) stated, “While it seems this was done without reason, an inquiry is being conducted by RPF.”

Heightened Security and Investigations Underway

Both the Army and railway authorities are treating these incidents with utmost seriousness. The involvement of explosive devices, along with the deliberate placement of a gas cylinder on tracks, highlights the potential for significant harm to both civilian and military operations.

With multiple agencies now involved in the investigation, authorities are working to ensure the safety of railway operations across the country. The findings from these probes could have far-reaching implications for railway security protocols and the prevention of future sabotage attempts.

