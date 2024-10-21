Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

RG Kar Case: Mamata Banerjee Meets Junior Doctors Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with protesting junior doctors to address their demands, urging an end to their hunger strike after a series of troubling incidents.

RG Kar Case: Mamata Banerjee Meets Junior Doctors Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

In a significant development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with junior doctors protesting at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. This crucial meeting aimed to address various concerns raised by the doctors, particularly regarding the prevailing “threat culture” in state-run hospitals.

Notably, this was the first interaction between the Chief Minister and the protesting doctors that was broadcast live from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Banerjee highlighted the need to eliminate the “threat culture” that has been reported in several medical institutions.

She urged the junior doctors to conclude their hunger strike, asserting that most of their demands had been addressed by the state government, with the exception of the contentious call for the removal of State Health Secretary N S Nigam.

What Has West Bengal CM Said?

Banerjee expressed her concern over the improper suspension of several junior doctors and medical students at RG Kar Medical College, stating, “How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints?” She emphasized that such actions should not be taken without due process, questioning, “Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Is this not a threat culture?”

The meeting is rooted in ongoing tensions following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in August. This incident triggered two statewide cease-work protests and has led to the current indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors, which has lasted for 17 days. They are calling for justice for the victim and systemic reforms within the state’s healthcare system.

Impending Nationwide Strike

The junior doctors have set a deadline for their demands, threatening a nationwide strike if their call for the removal of N S Nigam is not met by October 22. As the hunger strike progresses, six doctors have already been hospitalized, while eight others remain committed to their indefinite fast, urging the government to take meaningful action.

MUST READ | Membership Drive: 61% Of Those Who Joined BJP Aged Below 35

Filed under

mamata banerjee rg kar case RG Kar protest west bengal
Advertisement

Also Read

Can Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump? Here Is What Latest Polls Show

Can Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump? Here Is What Latest Polls Show

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox