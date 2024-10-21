RG Kar Case: Mamata Banerjee Meets Junior Doctors Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with protesting junior doctors to address their demands, urging an end to their hunger strike after a series of troubling incidents.

In a significant development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with junior doctors protesting at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. This crucial meeting aimed to address various concerns raised by the doctors, particularly regarding the prevailing “threat culture” in state-run hospitals.

Notably, this was the first interaction between the Chief Minister and the protesting doctors that was broadcast live from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Banerjee highlighted the need to eliminate the “threat culture” that has been reported in several medical institutions.

She urged the junior doctors to conclude their hunger strike, asserting that most of their demands had been addressed by the state government, with the exception of the contentious call for the removal of State Health Secretary N S Nigam.

What Has West Bengal CM Said?

Banerjee expressed her concern over the improper suspension of several junior doctors and medical students at RG Kar Medical College, stating, “How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints?” She emphasized that such actions should not be taken without due process, questioning, “Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Is this not a threat culture?”

The meeting is rooted in ongoing tensions following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in August. This incident triggered two statewide cease-work protests and has led to the current indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors, which has lasted for 17 days. They are calling for justice for the victim and systemic reforms within the state’s healthcare system.

Impending Nationwide Strike

The junior doctors have set a deadline for their demands, threatening a nationwide strike if their call for the removal of N S Nigam is not met by October 22. As the hunger strike progresses, six doctors have already been hospitalized, while eight others remain committed to their indefinite fast, urging the government to take meaningful action.

