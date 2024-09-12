RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed searches at multiple locations across Kolkata on Thursday, targeting properties linked to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The operation highlights ongoing investigations into alleged corruption involving the institution’s former principal, Sandip Ghosh.

Searches and Key Locations

The ED’s sweep covered various suburban areas, including the residence of Satya Prakash Ghosh, the father of Sandip Ghosh, who previously served as the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. These searches are part of a broader probe into financial misconduct within the hospital’s administration.

Investigation Into Financial Misconduct

The ED, in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is scrutinizing financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. On Wednesday, the agencies questioned Akhter Ali, a former non-medical deputy superintendent of the hospital. Ali’s interrogation focused on allegations of nepotism related to vendor selection by Sandip Ghosh.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Ali’s testimony is pivotal to the investigation. He had previously submitted a letter to the state vigilance commission on July 14, 2023, accusing Ghosh and others of corrupt practices. The letter claimed that the nodal agency responsible for handling the hospital’s bio-medical waste had not been receiving the requisite amount of waste for the past five to six months. Additionally, Ali alleged that contracts worth crores of rupees were awarded to ineligible bidders.

Property Investigations

The ED’s recent actions include investigating at least seven properties linked to Sandip Ghosh and his wife, which are suspected to have been acquired through illicit means. The agency discovered documents related to these properties during searches conducted last week at various locations in Kolkata.

Sangeeta Ghosh, who was an assistant professor at RG Kar Medical College during her husband’s tenure as principal, is also under scrutiny. The ED found that she purchased two immovable properties without prior approval from the state government. Although she received post facto approval in 2021, the agency noted this as part of its ongoing investigation. Sangeeta Ghosh has maintained that her husband was not involved in any wrongdoing.

