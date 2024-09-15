Home
RG Kar’s Former Principal And Tala Police Station SHO In CBI Custody Until September 17 For Kolkata Murder

A local court in Kolkata has placed former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, along with Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, in CBI custody until September 17. This development follows their involvement in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor on August 9.

Arrests and Charges

Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal were apprehended by the CBI on Saturday. Ghosh faces allegations related to financial irregularities and evidence tampering, while Mondal is charged with delaying the FIR registration and mishandling evidence. Ghosh had previously been arrested for financial misconduct.

READ MORE: Nipah Virus Claims Life Of 24-Year-Old In Kerala’s Malappuram

Investigation Details

The CBI has revealed that both Ghosh and Mondal played crucial roles in the ongoing investigation. They are accused of conspiring together, with Ghosh allegedly directing Mondal on how to handle the case. The CBI suggested the possibility of a larger conspiracy and emphasized their significant involvement.

FIR Delays and Evidence Tampering

According to the CBI, Mondal was notified of the trainee doctor’s death at around 10 am on August 9, but the FIR was not filed until approximately 11 pm. Mondal’s failure to provide satisfactory responses during interrogation led to his arrest.

Case Background

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College Hospital on August 9. To date, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, which remains under intense investigation.

ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 Hits Milestone: 100 Days Of Progress And New Initiatives

