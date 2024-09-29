Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
S.Jaishankar In UNGA: “Conversations Have Become Difficult” Amid Gaza War

On 28th September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, was in New york to deliver a speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, In his speech, he highlighted the concerning intensification […]

S.Jaishankar In UNGA: “Conversations Have Become Difficult” Amid Gaza War

On 28th September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, was in New york to deliver a speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, In his speech, he highlighted the concerning intensification of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, saying “we are gathered here at a difficult time.” 

The 79th UNGA was inclusive, with its theme “Leaving no one behind.”

“Not What UN Founders Wanted”

Speaking at the UNGA, Jaishankar highlighted the urgency for the international community to address the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, that have threatened the peace and stability of the world. 

Russia-Ukraine war have been ongoing for more than two years, which is intensifying with the passing time. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East has raised major concerns regarding the series of counterattacks between Israel and the Gaza War.

S Jaishankar said that the world was fractious, polarised and frustrated. “Conversations have become difficult; agreements even more so. “This is surely not what the founders of the United Nations would have wanted of us,” the minister added. 

He stated, “The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences.” He pointed out that the conflict in Gaza is now affecting Lebanon, with the potential for further escalation.

“Need For Urgent Solutions.”

Jaishankar stressed on the need to resolve these conflicts and the global community’s demand for action cannot be ignored. “Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon,” he urged.

He also stated that “Those who seek to lead, should set the right example.”

Economic Consequences of War

Jaishankar drew attention to the economic consequences of the wars, particularly on weaker nations. He pointed out, “Peace and development go hand-in-hand. Yet, when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other.” The conflicts are causing significant strain on vulnerable populations, he noted, underscoring the need to prevent their continuation.

MUST READ: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed, Global Reactions And Impact

On Pakistan: “It’s Karma”

Dr S.Jaishankar also took a moment to criticize Pakistan for its role in fostering terrorism, asserting that the country’s “karma” is consuming its society. It was in response to Pakistan’s  PM Shahbaz shareef’s “Bizarre” comments on India.

“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan,” he said. Jaishankar added, “Today we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its society. It can’t blame the world. This is only karma.”

On terrorism, Jaishankar mentioned that Pakistan’s policy of cross-border terrorism’s actions will certainly have consequences. He concluded by stating, “The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and the abandonment of its long-standing attachment to terrorism.”

Jaishankar’s address at the UNGA was a strong call for immediate action and international unity to resolve the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. 

ALSO READ: India’s EAM S. Jaishankar Delivers Strong Warning to Pakistan at UN General Assembly

 

Filed under

GAZA WAR S. Jaishankar UNGA

