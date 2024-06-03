Security Beefed Up At Vote Counting Stations In Delhi For Counting Day

The preparations for the D-Day has begun as June 4 will witness the vote counting process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the Delhi Police have beefed up the security of about 70 companies of forces that will be stationed at all the seven counting centres across the city.

The Delhi police states, “For the vote-counting day of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Delhi Police have established comprehensive security measures. Approximately 70 companies of the force will be deployed at each of the seven counting centers in Delhi.”

Speaking with ANI regarding the security measures, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla, mentioned, “The Election Commission of India has set specific guidelines for the strong room cum counting centers. In compliance with these guidelines, we have deployed our forces. Adequate CAPF personnel are also present. The restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct remain in effect.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On security arrangements ahead of counting of votes, DCP Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla says, “The strong room cum counting centres have been given certain guidelines by the Election Commission of India. Keeping the guidelines in mind, the police force is deployed.… pic.twitter.com/DNMhfA03Bh — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Additionally, the Delhi traffic police have issued a new advisory ahead of the vote-counting scheduled for Tuesday. They have listed key roads where traffic restrictions and diversions will begin at 5 am to facilitate smooth traffic flow. The advisory states, “Traffic movement from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be restricted starting at 5:00 am.”

“Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed to general traffic from 5:00 am, with diversions starting at Gagan Cinema T-Point. The public and commuters are advised to avoid this road from 5:00 am onwards,” the advisory continues.

There will also be traffic restrictions and diversions near the Commonwealth Games Village in Akshardham due to the vote counting. “Commuters are asked to cooperate by avoiding the mentioned roads and to use public transportation as much as possible to ensure a safe journey,” the post further advises.

The public and motorists are urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and road discipline, and heed the instructions of traffic personnel at all intersections. Special traffic arrangements will also be in place on August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road. Those traveling to ISBT, railway stations, or airports should plan their trips with ample time to spare. “The general public and motorists are advised to remain patient, observe traffic rules, maintain road discipline, and follow the directions provided by traffic personnel stationed at various intersections,” stated the Delhi traffic police.

