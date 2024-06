Three terrorists were eliminated during a security forces operation on Wednesday in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, stated ADGP Jammu Anand Jain. The search operation continues as efforts are made to locate any remaining terrorists, along with their weapons and ammunition.

Speaking with ANI, the ADGP of Jammu, Anand Jain said, “Three terrorists have been neutralized in this encounter, and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. A search operation is going on in the area. We launched a search operation as soon as we received information of the presence of terrorists… Two M-4s and one AK-47 rifle have been recovered…”

In a press conference, the ADGP Jammu said, “We have recovered two M-4s and one AK-47 gun, grenades, and basic necessities stuff from the terrorists.”