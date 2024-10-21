Sender Of ₹5 Crore Death Threat To Salman Khan Apologizes, Claims It Was All Mistake

The sender of a ₹5 crore death threat to Salman Khan has apologized, claiming the message was a mistake. The police are investigating the sender's location in Jharkhand.

In a surprising turn of events in the ongoing Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy, the individual who issued a chilling death threat to the Bollywood superstar has issued an apology, claiming the threat was sent in error. The initial message, which demanded ₹5 crore “to stay alive,” raised significant alarm and prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

According to reports, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a follow-up WhatsApp message from the same number that had sent the original threat. In this new message, the sender acknowledged the mistake and apologized for the prior threat.

Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter, with police tracing the location of the sender to Jharkhand. Authorities are delving deeper into the situation to ascertain the motives behind the threats and whether any further actions are warranted.

The controversy began on October 18, when Mumbai Traffic Police received a distressing message that demanded ₹5 crore from Salman Khan to “end enmity” with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message went on to threaten the actor, stating that if the money was not provided, “Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

The Threatening Message Explained

The ominous message implied severe consequences if the demands were not met. The sender urged Khan to take the threat seriously, suggesting that the outcome would mirror the recent murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister. The chilling warning stated, “Don’t take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead on the night of October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique‘s office in Bandra, a well-known locality in Mumbai. The brutal murder drew significant media attention, particularly after a person claiming to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for the attack. In a chilling message, the killers also warned that anyone close to Salman Khan could face a similar fate.

MUST READ | How Delimitation Concerns Are Driving Southern States To Advocate For Larger Families