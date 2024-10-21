Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has asserted that he will not be intimidated by threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

In a chilling development following the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, his son and Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has asserted that he will not be intimidated by threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Baba Siddique was gunned down on October 12 by three shooters with alleged connections to the incarcerated gangster, intensifying concerns over political violence in the region.

Zeeshan’s Defiant Response

Taking to social media platform X, Zeeshan Siddique expressed his resolve and determination to honor his father’s legacy. He stated, “They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.” His post reflects a strong commitment to uphold his father’s values and continue the fight for justice.

In a direct message to those he perceives as his father’s assassins, Zeeshan added, “Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me, assuming they’ve won; to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you.”

Investigation into Baba Siddique’s Death

As authorities investigate the motive behind Baba Siddique’s killing, reports indicate that the arrested shooter claimed the late NCP leader was “not a good man” and had connections to notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. This assertion has raised questions about the broader implications of organized crime in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

Profile of Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, a prominent leader within the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, is currently serving as the MLA for the Bandra East assembly constituency. At 34, he made his electoral debut in 2019, winning the Bandra East seat by defeating his Shiv Sena opponent by a margin of 5,790 votes. This constituency was previously represented by his father, who served three terms as an MLA.

In addition to his political career, Zeeshan holds a Master’s Degree from Regent’s University London and serves as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress. Notably, he faced scrutiny in 2021 when the Bombay High Court ordered an investigation into his alleged involvement in the illegal distribution of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Threats to Zeeshan’s Life

Reports indicate that Zeeshan Siddique has also become a target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An investigation revealed that a photograph of him was found on the phone of one of the accused in his father’s murder, raising serious concerns about his safety and the ongoing threats to his life.

MUST READ | What Is The Mysterious ‘White Powder’ Allegedly Used In Delhi School Blast?

Filed under

Baba Siddique congress mla Lawrence Bishnoi Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

King Charles Confronted by Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe in Australia

King Charles Confronted by Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe in Australia

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox