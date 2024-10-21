Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has asserted that he will not be intimidated by threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a chilling development following the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, his son and Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has asserted that he will not be intimidated by threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Baba Siddique was gunned down on October 12 by three shooters with alleged connections to the incarcerated gangster, intensifying concerns over political violence in the region.

Zeeshan’s Defiant Response

Taking to social media platform X, Zeeshan Siddique expressed his resolve and determination to honor his father’s legacy. He stated, “They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.” His post reflects a strong commitment to uphold his father’s values and continue the fight for justice.

In a direct message to those he perceives as his father’s assassins, Zeeshan added, “Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me, assuming they’ve won; to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you.”

Investigation into Baba Siddique’s Death

As authorities investigate the motive behind Baba Siddique’s killing, reports indicate that the arrested shooter claimed the late NCP leader was “not a good man” and had connections to notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. This assertion has raised questions about the broader implications of organized crime in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

Profile of Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, a prominent leader within the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, is currently serving as the MLA for the Bandra East assembly constituency. At 34, he made his electoral debut in 2019, winning the Bandra East seat by defeating his Shiv Sena opponent by a margin of 5,790 votes. This constituency was previously represented by his father, who served three terms as an MLA.

In addition to his political career, Zeeshan holds a Master’s Degree from Regent’s University London and serves as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress. Notably, he faced scrutiny in 2021 when the Bombay High Court ordered an investigation into his alleged involvement in the illegal distribution of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Threats to Zeeshan’s Life

Reports indicate that Zeeshan Siddique has also become a target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An investigation revealed that a photograph of him was found on the phone of one of the accused in his father’s murder, raising serious concerns about his safety and the ongoing threats to his life.

