Shark Tank India, the business reality show, recently concluded its third season, running from January 22, 2024, to March 31, 2024. While six investors, known as Sharks, returned from the previous season, six new investors joined the panel this time around. Amit Jain, the Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, emerged as one of the show’s popular Sharks. In a recent interview on Bhanu Pathak’s YouTube channel, Jain revealed some behind-the-scenes insights.

Do Sharks Give Fake Cheques On The Show?

When asked about how the promised investment from a Shark on the show is delivered to entrepreneurs, Jain chuckled in surprise and confessed that the checks presented to pitchers were indeed fake. “Woh cheque toh nakli hote hai bhai!” Jain exclaimed, explaining that the checks are symbolic and not linked to his actual bank account. He elaborated that while the format resembles a genuine check, including personalized details like the company name and his signature, the actual funds transfer occurs after due diligence and verification of the deal.

Amit Jain also shared a glimpse into the camaraderie among the Sharks and crew, highlighting Namita Thapar’s role as a nurturing figure. He affectionately referred to Thapar as the ‘mother’ of the group, mentioning how she often brings home-cooked food for everyone to enjoy. Jain described the atmosphere as lively, with the team enjoying meals together in the small pantry area.

Among the familiar faces retained from Season 2 were Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal. Joining them in Season 3 were newcomers Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, Ritesh Agarwal, and Radhika Gupta.