Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

In response to growing tensions surrounding mosque disputes in Shimla and Mandi, a trade union in Himachal Pradesh has mandated that the Manali market remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. Shops around Manali Mall Road are currently closed as a precautionary measure.

This decision follows a series of escalating incidents. On Thursday, Hindu groups staged a protest march in Mandi, demanding the demolition of an unauthorized section of a mosque. The protesters attempted to advance towards the mosque, leading to confrontations with the police. Meanwhile, authorities in Shimla are investigating the origins of recent protests aimed at a mosque in the Sanjauli area. The situation turned violent on Wednesday when police clashed with demonstrators, resulting in injuries to six officers and four protesters. The police used water cannons and batons to control the crowd.

Chief Minister’s Appeal for Peace

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for calm and mutual respect. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and make no provocative statements. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands. We respect everyone. The land of Himachal respects all religions,” Sukhu said following an all-party meeting in Shimla.

Recent Developments in Mandi and Shimla

On Thursday, members of the Muslim community in Mandi took action to demolish a portion of the mosque that was alleged to be encroaching on government land. This move followed intense protests in Shimla by Hindu groups demanding the removal of an illegal part of the Sanjauli mosque. The protests in Shimla have been ongoing since last week and reached a peak on Wednesday when demonstrators broke through barricades and clashed with police, resulting in a significant escalation of violence.

In Shimla, the police have registered eight FIRs against more than 50 individuals involved in the protests. “We have gathered records of call details of people who instigated Wednesday’s protest at Sanjauli and more cases would be registered,” Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI. He added that there is CCTV footage and video evidence of protesters engaging in violent acts, including carrying stones and attacking officers. Gandhi described the protests as pre-planned disturbances intended to disrupt peace.

Protests in Mandi

In Mandi, protesters chanting “Jai Shri Ram” held a march and sit-in at Seri Manch before attempting to advance towards the mosque. The police intervened with water cannons to prevent them from reaching the mosque. On Friday, the Jail Road mosque’s management committee in Mandi received a notice from the municipal corporation demanding the removal of the encroached portion within 30 days. The mosque was found to occupy 232 sq meters of land, although only 45 sq meters had been approved.

In a move towards reconciliation, the Muslim Welfare Committee proposed a solution by urging the Municipal Commissioner to seal the unauthorized part of the Sanjauli mosque and offering to demolish it voluntarily.

Union Minister’s Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh commented on the situation, suggesting that the unity of Hindus had pressured the Muslim welfare committee into compliance. “Himachal Pradesh gives this message to the whole country that when you (Hindus) remain united, then there will be no power in the world — neither any white person nor any Mughal will come,” Singh stated during the inauguration of the ‘Shilpgraam’ in Naini area.

