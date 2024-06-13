Sikkim Landslide Tragedy: Six People Killed, Nearly 1500 Trapped As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Mangan District

At least six individuals lost their lives, and approximately 1,500 visitors found themselves trapped as extensive landslides, set off by continuous heavy rain, wreaked havoc in the northern Sikkim’s Mangan area, according to officials on Thursday, June 13.

Officials reported that a recently built bridge at Sangkalang gave way, cutting off the link between Mangan and Dzongu and Chungthang. These landslides obstructed parts of the road, damaged or flooded several homes, and toppled electricity poles.

According to reports, towns like Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in the Mangan region, famous for attractions such as Gurudongmar Lake and Yunthang Valley, are now isolated from the rest of the nation.

❗️Huge Landslide Hits #Sikkim: One Dead, Five Missing

A deluge has swamped roads, homes, and buildings, and swept away electricity poles in areas around Mangan, officials said.

Shedding light on the incident, Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri stated, “Three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages.” Several houses in Geythang and Nampathang were damaged.

Hem Kumar Chettri also shared that a relief camp has been set up at Pakshep for the displaced people. The district magistrate also held a meeting with other officials to assess the situation. They were instructed to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Even as the district administration requested that an SDRF team with rations be sent to Mangan, the officials reported that mobile network services were disrupted in North Sikkim.

Critical links have once again been disrupted by the collapse of the Bailey Bridge at Sangkalang, which was constructed in the aftermath of the Teesta river’s enormous societal flood in October of last year. Tourists who are stuck have been instructed by authorities to stay where they are until another route that allows for vehicle traffic can be set up, according to officials.

In order to reestablish communication in the area, the Mangan district administration has begun working with multiple entities to quickly construct a bridge at Phidang.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the matter, asserted, “Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement, and the provision of basic needs.”

He added, “The state government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging the utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected and displaced by the landslides.”

Nearly 50 people died in the flash flood that hit the Himalayan state in October last year.

