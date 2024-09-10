Sonprayag Landslide: Death Toll Rises To Five, Three Injured

Following landslide near Uttarakhand's Sonprayag, the death toll from the landslide has risen to five, with three individuals reported injured.

Confirmed the fatalities and injuries, Rudraprayag Additional District Magistrate Shyam Singh Rana said “The landslide occurred on the National Highway near Sonprayag, resulting in the deaths of five passengers traveling through the area. Three injured individuals have been rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).”

As per Uttarakhand Police, some travelers were trapped under the debris. Thus, leading to a coordinated rescue operation involving local police, administrative staff, state and national disaster response forces.

Meanwhile, the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, has prompted ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Taking to X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences saying “We received very sad news about passengers trapped under debris between Sonprayag and Munkatiya (Rudraprayag). The local administration, NDRF, and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue efforts. I am in contact with officials and closely monitoring the situation. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all travelers,”

