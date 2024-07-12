Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan for Elevation

The Supreme Court collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, has recommended the elevation of Justice N Kotiswar Singh, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and Justice R Mahadevan, the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, to the apex court.

This significant decision marks a historic moment for judicial representation as Justice Singh’s elevation would make him the first judge from Manipur to be appointed to the Supreme Court, more than seven decades after India gained independence.

The collegium, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy, meticulously considered criteria such as seniority, merit, and judicial integrity in finalizing the two names. With the Supreme Court currently operating with 32 judges, two short of its sanctioned strength, the upcoming retirements necessitate prompt appointments to maintain operational efficiency.

Earlier reports by Hindustan Times on July 8 had hinted at the collegium’s deliberations to fill the vacancies in the apex court, with Justices Singh and Mahadevan prominently figuring among the shortlisted candidates.

Regarding Justice Singh, the collegium’s resolution emphasized, “His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular, he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.” Justice Singh began his judicial career as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2011 and has since maintained an impeccable record both in judicial capacity and administrative responsibilities.

Justice Mahadevan, who was appointed to the Madras High Court in October 2013, comes from a backward community in Tamil Nadu. The collegium underscored the importance of diversity on the bench, noting, “The collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Mr. Justice R Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community.”

In addition to these elevations, the collegium also finalized appointments for chief justices of eight high courts, including Delhi, Madras, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya. These recommendations are slated to be officially announced on Friday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The process of judicial appointments in India, guided by a memorandum of procedure framed in 1999, ensures meticulous consideration of candidates’ qualifications and broader representation across various jurisdictions and communities.

The last appointment to the Supreme Court occurred in January 2024 when Justice PB Varale joined, marking a significant inclusion as the court saw three judges from the Scheduled Caste category for the first time. Chief Justice Chandrachud’s announcement in April 2023 regarding the involvement of the Centre of Research and Planning (CRP) in judicial appointments underscores ongoing efforts to streamline and enhance the appointment process.