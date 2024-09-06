Friday, September 6, 2024

Supreme Court Rejects Ex Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Plea Against CBI Probe Into Financial Irregularities

In a significant development related to Sandip Ghosh's petition, the Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Friday. 

In a significant development related to Sandip Ghosh’s petition, the Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Friday.

This plea challenged the Calcutta High Court’s decision to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ruled that Ghosh lacked the standing to be a party in the case.

Earlier on August 23, Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj of the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate the financial irregularities that occurred during Ghosh’s tenure.

Following this order, CBI officials conducted raids on August 25 at several locations in Kolkata, including Ghosh’s residence.

Later on September 2, the CBI’s economic offence wing took Ghosh and three others into custody. The next day, a special court in Kolkata remanded them to CBI custody for eight days.

Tags:

CBI NewsX RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh Supreme Court
