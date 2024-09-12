Home
In a significant development related to the Delhi Excise policy case, the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition and his challenge to the CBI's arrest order on September 13. 

Supreme Court To Give Judgement On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Tomorrow

In a significant development related to the Delhi Excise policy case, the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail petition and his challenge to the CBI’s arrest order on September 13.

This decision comes after the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, had reserved judgment on September 5 following arguments from both Kejriwal’s and the CBI’s counsels.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, raised objections about Kejriwal’s direct appeal to the High Court without first seeking bail from the trial court. Raju argued that this was inappropriate and suggested that Kejriwal’s status as a prominent political figure was influencing the process.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, countered that the Supreme Court had previously granted him bail twice and argued that the CBI’s arrest on June 26, 2024, was unwarranted.

He further claimed, that Kejriwal, having been arrested previously by the ED, posed no threat to the judicial process.

Also Read: Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Contests His Arrest At Supreme Court

Earlier on August 5, the Delhi High Court had previously deemed Kejriwal’s arrest as “legal.” Thus, dismissing his plea against the arrest.

Later, the High Court further noted, that the CBI had sufficient evidence and necessary sanction before proceeding with the arrest. It also highlighted Kejriwal’s influence over potential witnesses as a factor in their decision.

Must Read: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals To Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Plea To Cancel CBI Arrest

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal was arrest by the ED on March 21, 2024, over the ongoing money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.  Subsequently, he was arrested by the CBI , while still being in the ED’s custody.

With Inputs From ANI

